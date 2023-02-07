Yiyun Li's 'The Book of Goose' among PEN/Faulkner nominees

“This delightfully diverse list showcases the breadth of American literature, and underscores our ongoing mission to champion fiction that matters, PEN/Faulkner Awards Committee Chair Louis Bayard said in a statement Tuesday.

Nominees also include Rubén Degollado's “The Family Izquierdo,” Jonathan Escoffery's “”If I Survive You," Conner Habib's “Hawk Mountain,” Kathryn Harlan's “Fruiting Bodies,” Dionne Irving's “The Islands,” Meng Jin's “Self-Portrait with Ghost” and Mat Johnson's “Invisible Things.”