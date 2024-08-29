Yemen's Houthi rebel video shows they planted bombs on tanker now threatening Red Sea oil spill

Breaking: Georgia voters will choose from six presidential candidates in November
This photo released by the European Union's Operation Aspides shows fires burning aboard the oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The EU mission said Monday that there were no signs of an oil spill emanating from the Sounion, which came under repeated attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels amid their campaign targeting shipping over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. (European Union's Operation Aspides via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This photo released by the European Union's Operation Aspides shows fires burning aboard the oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The EU mission said Monday that there were no signs of an oil spill emanating from the Sounion, which came under repeated attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels amid their campaign targeting shipping over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. (European Union's Operation Aspides via AP)
By JON GAMBRELL – Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen's Houthi rebels released footage on Thursday showing their fighters boarded and set explosives on a Greek-flagged tanker, which was earlier abandoned after the Houthis repeatedly attacked it, setting off blasts that put the Red Sea at risk of a major oil spill.

In the video, the Iran-backed Houthis chant their motto as the bombs detonated aboard the oil tanker Sounion: “God is the greatest; death to America; death to Israel; curse the Jews; victory to Islam.”

The blasts capped the most-serious attack in weeks by the Houthis in their campaign disrupting the $1 trillion in goods that pass through the Red Sea each year over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, as well as halting some aid shipments to conflict-ravaged Sudan and Yemen.

The Sounion carried some 1 million barrels of oil when the Houthis initially attacked it Aug. 21 with small arms fire, projectiles and a drone boat. A French destroyer operating as part of Operation Aspides rescued the Sounion’s crew of 25 Filipinos and Russians, as well as four private security personnel, after the abandoned the vessel and took them to nearby Djibouti.

The footage released Thursday shows masked Houthi fighters carrying Kalashnikov-style rifles boarding the Sounion after it was abandoned, then rigging explosives over hatches on its deck leading to the oil tankers below. At least six simultaneous blasts could be seen in the footage.

Western countries and the United Nations have warned any oil spill from the Sounion could devastate the coral reefs and wildlife that call the Red Sea home. The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment over the new Houthi footage.

The Houthis suggested Wednesday that they may allow the Sounion to be salvaged, though the rebels already once blocked crews trying to reach the abandoned vessel, the U.S. military said.

The Houthis have targeted more than 80 vessels with missiles and drones since the war in Gaza started in October. They seized one vessel and sank two in the campaign that also killed four sailors. Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by a U.S.-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets.

The rebels maintain that they target ships linked to Israel, the U.S. or the U.K. to force an end to Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.

