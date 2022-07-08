Yellen to push price cap on Russian oil during Asia visit

Yellen will address the economic and humanitarian challenges wrought by Russia's war in Ukraine as she represents the U.S. at Group of 20 finance minister meetings on Indonesia's resort island of Bali and makes additional stops in Tokyo and Seoul, South Korea. During the July 12-19 trip, Yellen will notably avoid visiting China, although she did hold a call with China's vice premier on Monday.

Yellen has been a critic of China's economic relationship with Russia — urging China to use its " special relationship with Russia" to persuade Russia to end the war in Ukraine.