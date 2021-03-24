Yellen sees room for US to borrow, opens door to tax hike

Yellen said that she supports borrowing to finance the $1.9 trillion aid package because it is temporary spending in response to a crisis.

“But longer run, we do have to raise revenue to support permanent spending,” she said.

The Biden administration is considering a bump in the corporate tax rate to 28%, up from the current 21%, after the Trump administration cut it from 35%. Tax increases on higher-income Americans are also being considered.

Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified for a second day before a congressional panel Wednesday, as part of congressional oversight of last year's $2 trillion emergency aid package.

Powell reiterated that the recent jump in the yield on the 10-year Treasury, which soared from less than 1% at the beginning of the year to 1.6% Wednesday, was mostly a sign of confidence among investors that the economy is improving.

“That has been an orderly process,” he said. “I would be concerned if it were not an orderly process” or if rates went high enough to limit borrowing and spending and slow the economy.