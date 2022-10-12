Yellen says U.S. economy 'resilient' amid global headwinds

These risks prompted the IMF to lower projections for global economic growth in 2023, with world economic growth expected to be lower by $4 trillion through 2026.

The bleak projections come as central banks around the world raise interest rates in hopes of taming rising inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve has been the most aggressive in using interest rate hikes as an inflation-cooling tool.

Vitor Gaspar, director of the IMF’s Fiscal Affairs Department said Wednesday that world leaders need to "be prepared for a shock-prone world.”

Yellen, a former U.S. Federal Reserve chair, said the Biden administration is "committed to working with our partners to build greater resilience, in America and globally, to the types of shocks we’ve seen.”

“We are highly attuned to the risks on the horizon," Yellen said. "Many other major economies are facing high inflation as well. They must also continue implementing policies to rein that in.”

“Our path forward begins with the jobs we have to do at home," she said.

