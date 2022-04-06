Yellen: Russia invasion will have 'enormous repercussions'

On Wednesday morning, the U.S. announced more sanctions, this time targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters and toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine.

“Treasury is committed to holding Russia accountable for its actions so it cannot benefit from the international financial system,” Yellen said.

Lawmakers questioned Yellen on China and Taiwan as the U.S. and its allies continue to impose sanctions on Russia. She said the U.S. is prepared to impose sanctions against China if Beijing moves aggressively toward Taiwan, as some fear it might.

“I believe we've shown that we can in the case of Russia,” she said. “I think you should not doubt our ability to resolve to do the same in other situations.”

She was also asked about Russia's involvement in the G20 summit, which is set to take place in Indonesia later this year.

“I’ve made clear to my colleagues in Indonesia that we will not be participating in a number of meetings” at the annual summit, Yellen said.

President Joe Biden has said he would like to kick Russia out of the G20.

