BreakingNews
MARTA resumes Red Line service south of Medical Center station
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Yellen affirms push for stronger Russia sanctions at G-20

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By SIBI ARASU, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. will push for tougher, better enforced sanctions against Russia and is hoping for a “fully funded" package of financial support for Ukraine

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The U.S. wants to see tougher and more effectively enforced sanctions against Russia and additional support for Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday during meetings of the Group of 20 leading economies in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru.

Speaking on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Yellen said sanctions against Moscow were working but more needed to be done to hobble the Russian war effort while supporting Ukraine.

“We are seeking to strengthen sanctions and make sure that we address violations of sanctions," she said, noting that the Russians were seeking alternative ways to “backfill" parts and equipment to replace and repair weapons damaged in the war.

“We have deprived them of many channels they can obtain material that is critical for their defense efforts," Yellen told reporters. “That is a particular focus we have in mind in respect to enforcement of existing sanctions and perhaps with respect to further sanctions.”

Yellen said the U.S. expects to provide another $10 billion in assistance to Ukraine on top of more than $46 billion already given. She commended allies for their direct aid and said the role of the International Monetary Fund in those efforts is “critical."

“We very much want to see the IMF negotiate an agreement to lend to Ukraine," she said, noting that the fund's managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, hopes to work out a full program by the end of March.

Yellen said that work “could not come soon enough,” also, on extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative and other efforts to improve food security.

Given the “strong language" on the war included in the G-20's final statement at summit meetings in Indonesia in November, Yellen said she believed a strong condemnation of the war and its impact on the world economy is achievable in Bengaluru, though the issue is still under discussion.

In Bali, G-20 leaders declared that most strongly condemned the war, warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world's economy. They finessed divisions among them given that the group includes Russia and also countries like China and India that have significant trade ties with Moscow and have stopped short of outright criticism of the war.

Overall, the G-20 is a forum focused on economic rather than security concerns. In Bengaluru, finance ministers, central bank governors and other leaders are due to discuss a range of issues, including climate finance, regulating digital currencies, global taxation efforts and other financial priorities.

Turning to such topics, Yellen said the global economy was “in a better place” than several months ago as inflation eases and supply disruptions ease, but “We’re not out of the woods yet.”

She spoke with reporters after meeting with India's finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, whom she thanked for India's help in trying to resolve debt crises, particularly for its neighbor, Sri Lanka. The Indian Ocean nation is embroiled in a humanitarian catastrophe, strapped by shortages of food, fuel and medicines, among many things.

Yellen urged China to work with other donor countries in addressing the problem.

Many countries face daunting debt “overhangs," Yellen said, after costly efforts to cushion the worst impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Such woes have deepened as countries’ import bills surged due to sustained higher prices for food, oil and fertilizers and weakening currencies.

Yellen visited Zambia in January, in part to discuss the African country’s $6 billion debt to China, its biggest creditor. Zambia became Africa’s first coronavirus pandemic-era nation to default when it failed to make a $42.5 million bond payment in November 2020.

But a slew of other countries, from Laos and Afghanistan to Venezuela and Argentina, have seen their finances deteriorate in the past year. The IMF estimates that about 55% of all low-income countries are near or in debt distress.

China is one of Sri Lanka’s biggest creditors after extending it loans to build a port and other facilities. It has offered a two-year suspension of repayments but balked at reducing the amount owed. The IMF has set a reduction in debt as a condition for an emergency loan.

___

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach in Bangkok contributed to this report.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia linebacker arrested on reckless driving, racing charges8h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA basketball state tournament: First round updates from Wednesday
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Parents try to save two Fulton County charter schools
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Parents try to save two Fulton County charter schools
14h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 teens arrested in death of girl, 15, shot at family’s Peachtree City apartment
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Gaza rockets, Israeli strikes follow deadly West Bank raid
23m ago
Iconic West African leader Sankara reburied in Burkina Faso
25m ago
More bodies found in China mine collapse, 48 remain missing
26m ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

After fleeing invasion of Ukraine, refugees start 'from scratch' in Georgia
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
22h ago
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top