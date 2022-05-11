Yelich hits for record-tying 3rd cycle, but Reds beat Brews

Tyler Naquin hit a bases-loaded triple for Cincinnati, which led 7-0 after two innings. Moran homered during a six-run eighth that made it 14-5.

Milwaukee's first six batters reached base in the ninth, including home runs by Jace Peterson and pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau. Joel Kuhnel relieved and gave up a pair of RBI doubles while getting the final three outs.

Reds starter Vladimir Gutiérrez allowed four runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander exited with a four-run lead and the bases loaded in the fifth, and Alexis Diaz (1-0) came in and struck out Luis Urías.

Adrian Houser (3-3) made it through four innings. He gave up six hits and seven runs, four of them unearned because of two infield errors. Reliever J.C. Mejia was charged with five runs in the Reds' eighth-inning outburst.

The Reds scored four in the first on Stephenson's RBI double and Naquin's bases-loaded triple off the center-field wall that came about a foot short of being a grand slam.

The Reds loaded the bases again in the second. After Houser fanned Mike Moustakas for the second out, Stephenson struck again, driving in all three in with a double to left.

Tommy Pham drove in two more runs for the Reds in the eighth with a bases-loaded single, followed by an RBI single by Moustakas to cushion the lead.

Brousseau and Peterson homered off Dauri Moreta in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: LHP Mike Minor (shoulder) is scheduled to make his second rehab start at Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. He could make his season debut next week. ... Manager David Bell said OF Jake Fraley (knee inflammation), 1B Joey Votto (illness) and OF Nick Senzel (illness) all are getting close to rehab assignments.

UP NEXT

Brewers: After an off day, open a weekend series with Miami. RHP Corbin Burnes (1-2, 1.86) is scheduled to get the start against RHP Pablo López (4-1, 1.00 ERA).

Reds: Open a four-game series with the Pirates. RHP Connor Overton (0-0, 2.53) is scheduled to go against RHP JT Brubaker (0-2, 5.68 ERA). The Reds took two of three against Pittsburgh at Great American Ball Park last weekend.

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich high-fives teammates in the dugout after scoring a run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Reds won 14-11. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson watches as he hits a three-run double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl, bottom, is tagged out at second base by Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham, right, slides safely into home plate against Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin hits a three-run triple during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas, top, tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong as he attempts to steal third base during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong, right, leaps to catch the ball as Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl steals second base during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster