Yanks top Tigers 5-4, 39-15 at 1/3 mark, best since 2001 Ms

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery allowed two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. New York ended a streak of five straight games allowing one run or fewer, its most since six in a row from Sept. 24-30, 1978.

Detroit's Miguel Cabrera had his 245th game of three hits or more and reached four times. His tying single off Miguel Castro in a two-run eighth was his 3,036th hit. Pinch- runner Kody Clemens — son of Roger — scored on Javier Báez’s single under Rizzo’s glove at first for a 4-3 lead.

Torres had scored for a 3-2 New York advantage in the seventh when Alex Lange walked DJ LeMahieu with the bases loaded.

Báez hit an RBI double and scored on a single by Daz Cameron as the Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the fourth.

Detroit starter Rony García Gallo's homer over four innings against the team who left him unprotected in the 2019 winter meeting draft.

STRUGGLING

Aaron Hicks was 0 for 2 with runners in scoring position, dropping to 4 for 35 RISP this year. ... Gallo, hitting .176, was booed when he took a called third strike with the bases loaded in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: 3B Jeimer Candelario (left shoulder) left in the second after trying to make a diving catch on Donaldson’s double. … LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (sprained left ribcage) threw a bullpen session Sunday and could begin a rehab stint with Triple-A Toledo later this week. … OF Austin Meadows (vertigo) homered in a rehab game for Toledo Saturday and could return Tuesday. Meadows has been on the IL since May 16. … RHP Tyler Alexander (sprained left elbow) pitched two innings in Triple-A Toledo Saturday. … OF Robbie Grossman (strained neck) could start a rehab assignment on Tuesday.

Yankees: RHP Jonathan Loáisiga (right shoulder inflammation) isto throw off flat ground for the first time on Monday. … LHP Zack Britton (elbow) threw his first bullpen session Sunday at Tampa, Florida, since Tommy John surgery last Sept. 9.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal (4-2, 2.15 ERA) opens a three-game series against Pittsburgh LHP José Quintana (1-2, 2.32) on Tuesday in Detroit.

Yankees: RHP Jameson Taillon (6-1, 2.30), who retired the first 21 hitters Thursday against the Angels, opens a three-game series on Tuesday at Minnesota.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson, center, celebrate with his teammates after hitting the game winning sacrifice fly in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson, center, celebrate with his teammates after hitting the game winning sacrifice fly in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo reacts after sliding into home base and scoring off an error to tie a baseball game in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo reacts after sliding into home base and scoring off an error to tie a baseball game in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo celebrates after scoring on an error in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo celebrates after scoring on an error in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson, right, steals second base past Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson, right, steals second base past Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo, left, slides into home base past Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase, right, to score off an error to tie a baseball game in the eighth inning Sunday, June 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo, left, slides into home base past Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase, right, to score off an error to tie a baseball game in the eighth inning Sunday, June 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez hits an an RBI-singlein the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez hits an an RBI-singlein the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro (9) celebrates with Harold Castro (30) after scoring off and an RBI-single by Willi Castro in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro (9) celebrates with Harold Castro (30) after scoring off and an RBI-single by Willi Castro in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer