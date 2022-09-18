Yanks' Judge hits 58th, 59th homers, 2 shy of Maris' AL mark

Judge's 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit's Hank Greenberg 1938 and matched by the Chicago Cubs' Sammy Sosa in 1998. The two homers against Milwaukee totaled 857 feet.

Seeking a Triple Crown, Judge had four hits and four RBIs. He leads the major leagues in homers and with 127 RBIs. His two-run double in the ninth raised his batting average to .3162, third behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez at .317 and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts at .3164.