Yanks' Germán cheered in return, struggles vs Blue Jays

Germán was charged with four hits, a walk and a wild pitch while striking out two.

He returned to the team this spring after being away for all of the 2020 season. He attended mandatory counseling while away and said he benefited.

Germán publicly apologized for the incident early in camp but refused to discuss the events that led to his suspension. He also addressed teammates in group and individual settings.

The Yankees welcomed his return — but with some wariness.

“We have his back,” slugger Luke Voit said in February. “But he’s skating on thin ice.”

Germán was a breakout contributor before his ban in 2019, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA. On the field, he picked up where he left off this spring, locking up the No. 3 spot in New York’s rotation by allowing two runs in 13 innings. He struck out 17 and walked one in four spring training starts, but he lacked that sharp command Sunday.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone wasn’t sure how New York fans would greet Germán and said the team hadn’t discussed it with him. Either way, he expected Germán to take it in stride.

“Obviously with what he’s been through, there’s going to be probably some polarizing reactions at times, and you’ve got to deal with that,” Boone said. “And he will.”

