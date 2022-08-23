Yanks' Cashman backs Boone to turn `slings' into 'bouquets'

Yankees star Aaron Judge said after Saturday's loss to Toronto there needed to be "a little better energy in the dugout and push each other a little bit.”

Judge hit his major league-leading 47th home run in the win over the Mets, connecting off Max Scherzer.

“When you’re playing poorly, you usually look lethargic and not crisp," Cashman said. "If he had a meter for for testing commitment and caring and all that, we'd be off the charts with that crew. But I’ve been through this enough to know, too, that there are there spaces in time and patches your team can hit where it looks more zombie than than than what you’re used to seeing.”

Cashman said he would wait until after the season to evaluate his moves ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline, which including obtaining Frankie Montas from Oakland and Andrew Benintendi from Kansas City, and dealing Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis for injured center fielder Harrison Bader, expected back next month.

Montas is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three starts, and Benintendi is batting .228 with nine RBIs in 24 games for the Yankees.

Montgomery is 4-0 with a 0.35 ERA for the Cardinals. On Monday night, he pitched a one-hitter as the NL Central leaders beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0.

“We’re going to reinforce what we got and double down on it,” Cashman said. "And I believe that that’s the right track with these guys. They’re hearing it. They’re feeling it, they know it. They’re not afraid of it. And if they could turn the narrative to more positive yesterday, they would have done it by now. But they’re not afraid to keep pushing through it until we push through it."

Cashman knows the Yankees have a restless fan base expecting the team to end a title drought dating to 2009.

“The group’s got my belief," Cashman said. "I believe strongly in them. I think they’re they’re still capable of everything we ever hoped and dreamed. But we have to weather this storm first and foremost.”

