Yanks' Boone concerned about impact of Canadian COVID rules

The letter says the agreement covering unvaccinated players and travel to Canada expires at the end of the 2022 season.

“It's definitely a personal decision,” Boone said. “Now, if it's something that becomes an issue, yeah I would have conversions with guys. But ultimately it's something that I do look at as a personal choice. I understand it's one of those things that's kind of polarized us unfortunately as a nation, as a world."

With the 99-day lockout ending Thursday with a new collective bargaining agreement, spring training will be about two weeks shorter than normal.

“There’s urgency that exists with the calendar that’s going to create some pressure to want to get ready and I think that can be a really good thing," Boone said.

Boone was not allowed to talk to players during the lockout, calling that situation awful. After a deal was reached last Thursday, Boone wasted no time in making contact.

“I kind of sat in my basement that first night and probably talked to 20, 25 guys in that first couple hours just to touch base with them, first and foremost to hear their voice and say ‘Hi’ and see how they're doing,” Boone said. "It was really odd not being able to communicate."

The Yankees’ first full-squad workout is Monday. New York’s initial spring training game is set for Friday against Pittsburgh in Bradenton.

OPEN DOOR?

Outfielder Brett Gardner is a free agent after playing with the Yankees from 2008-21.

Although unlikely, Boone would not completely close the door on the 38-year old.

“There's so many other things going on as well right now and trying to explore different options, deals, we'll see how it all plays out,” Boone said. “But I wouldn't rule anything out.”

ADDED TO CAMP

The Yankees invited lefty Manny Bañuelos, right-handers Jimmy Cordero, Ryan Weber, Matt Bowman, Reggie McClain and Vinny Nittoli, catchers Rodolfo Durán, Rob Brantly, Max McDowell and David Freitas, infielder José Peraza, outfielders Ender Inciarte, Michael Beltre and Blake Perkins to major league spring training.

Bañuelos, who turned 31 Sunday, signed with the Yankees as a minor league free agent last December. He was originally signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on March 30, 2008, and spent seven years in New York's minor league system before being traded to Atlanta.

New York signed outfielder Tim Locastro on Sunday to a one­­-year major league contract.

Caption New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone answers questions at spring training baseball news conference, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Caption New York Yankees players take part in batting practice during spring training baseball, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Caption New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza leaves the dugout for batting practice during a spring training baseball workout, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Caption New York Yankees infielder Luke Voit, left, and outfielder Aaron Hicks talk outside the batting cage during a spring training baseball workout, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Caption New York Yankees pitcher Lucas Luetge throws during a spring training baseball workout, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)