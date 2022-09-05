ajc logo
Yanks' Benintendi having wrist surgery, could play this year

New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi, who was batting, leaves the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi, who was batting, leaves the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

National & World News
2 hours ago
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi will have surgery this week after breaking a bone in his right wrist, but the AL East leaders hope he can play again this season

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi will have surgery this week after breaking a bone in his right wrist, but the AL East leaders hope he can play again this season.

“I think the possibility of him returning is still in play,” manager Aaron Boone said after Monday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.

The surgery is set for Tuesday.

Benintendi broke the hook hamate bone while taking a swing Friday night at Tampa Bay and was put on the 10-day injured list the next day.

An All-Star this season with Kansas City, the 28-year-old Benintendi was traded to the Yankees in late July. After a slow start with his new team, he recently began to produce more.

Benintendi is batting a combined .304 with 51 RBIs. He is hitting .254 with 12 RBIs in 33 games for the Yankees.

___

New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi reacts while batting against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi reacts while batting against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi reacts while batting against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Credit: Scott Audette

Credit: Scott Audette

New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi heads to first as he hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi heads to first as he hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi heads to first as he hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

