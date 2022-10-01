Yankees star Judge tries again for AL-record 62nd home run

Season HR Total: 61

Saturday's Game: Went 0 for 2, striking out twice, walking twice and getting hit by a pitch in an 8-0 win over Baltimore. He fouled off a pair of 3-0 pitches his last two times up. Judge also is bidding for the first Triple Crown since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012. Judge leads the AL with 130 RBIs and is batting .313.