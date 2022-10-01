ajc logo
X

Yankees star Judge tries again for AL-record 62nd home run

National & World News
By The Associated Press
7 hours ago
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has hit 61 home runs, matching the American League record set by Roger Maris of the Yankees in 1961

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:

Season HR Total: 61

Saturday's Game: Went 0 for 2, striking out twice, walking twice and getting hit by a pitch in an 8-0 win over Baltimore. He fouled off a pair of 3-0 pitches his last two times up. Judge also is bidding for the first Triple Crown since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012. Judge leads the AL with 130 RBIs and is batting .313.

Sunday's Matchup: In their final home game of the regular season, the Yankees face Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish (4-7, 5.11 ERA).

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 62.9 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would move him one ahead of Maris. The Yankees have five games remaining in the regular season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Editors' Picks

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Breakdown: Georgia Tech 26, No. 24 Pitt 211h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have to come from behind to beat Missouri
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 26, Missouri 22
1h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey/For the AJC

Georgia State hopes to turn season with win at Army
9h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey/For the AJC

Georgia State hopes to turn season with win at Army
9h ago

Credit: Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Pineda said many factors behind why Josef Martinez didn’t start
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Nobel season is here: 5 things to know about the prizes
16m ago
UN, abuse survivor groups seek Vatican investigation of Belo
25m ago
Dodgers top wild Rockies, 1st NL team to 110 wins since 1909
35m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy Carter forever
19h ago
Jimmy Carter's birthday on Saturday: 98 ways to celebrate the former president
Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 63 FBS games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top