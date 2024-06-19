Yankees star Aaron Judge leaves game after getting hit on hand by pitch vs Orioles

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees star Aaron Judge left Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles, one inning after he was hit on the left pinkie by a 94.1 mph fastball from Albert Suárez.

Gritting his teeth and flexing the hand, Judge went to first base in the third inning. He was examined by an athletic trainer and remained in the game. He scored on Giancarlo Stanton's single and then went up the tunnel toward the clubhouse.

Judge played center field in the top of the fourth inning but was lifted for pinch-hitter Trent Grisham in the bottom half.