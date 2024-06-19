Nation & World News

Yankees star Aaron Judge leaves game after getting hit on hand by pitch vs Orioles

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has left a game against the Baltimore Orioles, one inning after he was hit on the left pinkie by a 94 mph fastball from Albert Suárez
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts to getting hit by a pitch from Baltimore Orioles' Albert Suárez during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts to getting hit by a pitch from Baltimore Orioles' Albert Suárez during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
5 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees star Aaron Judge left Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles, one inning after he was hit on the left pinkie by a 94.1 mph fastball from Albert Suárez.

Gritting his teeth and flexing the hand, Judge went to first base in the third inning. He was examined by an athletic trainer and remained in the game. He scored on Giancarlo Stanton's single and then went up the tunnel toward the clubhouse.

Judge played center field in the top of the fourth inning but was lifted for pinch-hitter Trent Grisham in the bottom half.

Judge is hitting .302 and leads the major leagues with 26 homers and 64 RBIs. The 32-year-old is a five-time All-Star and was the 2022 AL MVP after hitting 62 home runs to break the AL record of 61 by Roger Maris set in 1961.

Judge missed 45 games in 2018 with a broken right wrist after he was hit by a pitch from Kansas City's Jakob Junis.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts broke his left hand Sunda y when hit by a pitch from Royals pitcher Dan Altavilla and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Alabama man pleads guilty to threatening Fulton DA, sheriff over Trump case42m ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Atlanta school chief finalist will stay ‘as long as the board will have me’

Credit: AJC file photo

Arthur Blank, Matt Ryan to be enshrined in Falcons Ring of Honor

Credit: Taylor Croft

Cobb community honors enslaved, freed Black people for Juneteenth

Credit: Taylor Croft

Cobb community honors enslaved, freed Black people for Juneteenth

Credit: AP Photo/Danny Johnston

Food giant Cargill to hire 400 tech workers at new Atlanta office hub
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ship attacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels in fatal assault sinks in Red Sea in second-such...
11m ago
Luxury sales are flattening amid a self-inflicted creativity crisis and price hikes...
14m ago
Singer Justin Timberlake charged with driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

Meet the marathon-running Atlanta lawyer representing rapper Young Thug
Women-led rodeo celebrates Juneteenth, Black history
In Braves’ win over Tigers, Forrest Wall and Jesse Chavez provide examples of team’s...