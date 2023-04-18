BreakingNews
Vehicle fire near Buckhead shopping plaza leaves 1 person dead
X

Yankees' Stanton out 6 weeks with strained hamstring

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Giancarlo Stanton is likely to be sidelined for six weeks because of a strained left hamstring, the latest in a string of injuries for the New York Yankees slugger

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton is likely to be sidelined for six weeks because of a strained left hamstring, the latest in a string of injuries for the New York Yankees slugger.

Stanton has not played a full season since 2018, the first year after the Yankees acquired him from the Miami Marlins.

He was hurt Saturday while running out a two-run double in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees placed him on the injured list the following day, his seventh trip to the injured list/disabled list in five seasons with the Yankees and 11th in 14 major league seasons.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave the six-week estimate before Tuesday's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

Stanton missed 223 of 546 games in the previous four seasons (41%) because of a strained right biceps and strained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee (2019), strained left hamstring (2020), strained left quadriceps (2021), and right ankle inflammation and left Achilles tendinitis (2022).

While with the Marlins, he was out because of right knee surgery (2012), a right hamstring strain (2013), broken left hand (2015) and strained left groin (2016).

A five-time All-Star, the 33-year-old is hitting .269 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 13 games. He has a .264 career average with 382 homers and 982 RBIs.

At the time of the trade, Stanton was owed $295 million over the final decade of a $325 million, 13-year contract. As part of the trade, the Marlins are sending the Yankees $30 million in installments of $5 million each July 1 and Oct. 1 in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

Boone also said center fielder Harrison Bader likely will start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment on Friday. He has been sidelined since spring training by a strained left oblique muscle.

Left-hander Carlos Rodón, out since spring training with a strained left forearm, remains bothered by his back.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff: ‘Guess there’s some praying to do’5h ago

Credit: AP

Transfer portal yields Big Ten shooter for Georgia basketball
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Sylvain Yondjouen takes inspiration from Keion White in NFL pursuit
2h ago

Hawks to add Mike Brey to staff for 2023-24 season
4h ago

Hawks to add Mike Brey to staff for 2023-24 season
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech’s Kaleb Edwards to medically retire
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ralph Yarl shedding 'buckets of tears,' shooter in custody
7m ago
Fractured rail found after fiery Minnesota derailment
8m ago
Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant
13m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Fox, Dominion reach $787M settlement over election claims
24m ago
Zip-tie guy and his Georgia mom guilty on felony charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
2h ago
Atlanta Hawks, Chase host watch party for Game 2 matchup with Celtics
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top