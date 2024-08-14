Nation & World News

Yankees slugger Juan Soto hits 3 homers in a game for the 1st time

Juan Soto has hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, connecting in three consecutive at-bats for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox
New York Yankees' Juan Soto tosses his bat after hitting a home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Fraser Ellard, Soto's third of the game, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Juan Soto tosses his bat after hitting a home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Fraser Ellard, Soto's third of the game, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
35 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Soto hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career Tuesday night, connecting in three consecutive at-bats for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox.

The slugger started his outburst with a two-run shot to left field off starter Jonathan Cannon in the third inning. Soto tagged Cannon for a solo drive in the fifth, going the other way again.

The four-time All-Star added his 33rd homer of the season in the seventh off left-handed reliever Fraser Ellard, pulling a drive to right that made it 4-0.

With a chance to match the major league record of four home runs in a game, Soto walked in the ninth after swinging and missing at a 3-0 pitch that was a little out of the strike zone.

Soto became the second Yankees hitter with a three-homer game this season, following rookie Ben Rice on July 6 against Boston.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

New York Yankees' Juan Soto watches his two-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Juan Soto, right, celebrates his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon with third base coach Luis Rojas during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Juan Soto tosses his bat after hitting a home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Fraser Ellard, Soto's third of the game, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Juan Soto, right, watches his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon, his second of the game, in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Juan Soto, right, celebrates his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon with Aaron Judge during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Matt Olson homers twice, drives in 6 as Braves snap 6-game losing streak with 11-8 win...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sale and Snell lock horns in scoreless duel before Braves beat Giants 1-0 in 10 innings
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Brenton Doyle homers and scores go-ahead run as Rockies hand Braves 6th straight loss...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rookie Jackson Chourio hits 2 home runs, Brewers win 16-7 to sweep the Braves
The Latest
US Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive ‘Squad,’ wins Democratic primary in...7m ago
A strengthening Ernesto is poised to become a hurricane after brushing past Puerto Rico16m ago
Connecticut Republicans pick Michael Goldstein to challenge US Rep. Jim Himes in November21m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton

OPINION
Cunningham on the Braves: Team hurt by too many 2021 player reunions
Coca-Cola ad in Bangladesh dents brand amid Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
An oil rigger, a math teacher and a world-class art collection for Emory