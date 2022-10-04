Severino 7 no-hit innings vs Texas Jung gets hit in 8th

ajc logo
New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings against the Texas, and Josh Jung got the Rangers’ first hit with a one-out single in the eighth off Miguel Castro

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings against the Texas on Monday night, and rookie Josh Jung got the Rangers' first hit with a one-out single in the eighth off Miguel Castro.

In the same game slugging teammate Aaron Judge is looking for his 62nd homer, Severino faced the minimum 21 batters through seven innings in only his thrd start since missing two months with a right lat strain.

Manager Aaron Boone had a discussion with Severino in the dugout after the seventh inning, and Severino appeared to try to talk Boone into letting him continue.

Castro made his first appearance since July 10 after recovering from a strained shoulder. With the Yankees ahead 3-0, he allowed a clean single to left by Jung, who is hitting just .195.

Severino had seven strikeouts, including striking out the side in the fifth inning. He has thrown 63 of 94 pitches for strikes, averaging 97.9 mph for 47 fastballs and reaching a top velocity of 100.3 mph.

He threw 17 changeups, 16 sliders, 11 sinkers and three cutters.

Texas' only runner was Josh Smith, who walked in the third and was immediately erased when No. 9 batter Bubba Thompson grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The no-hit bid by Severino comes two days after José Suarez of the Los Angeles Angels lost a perfect game in the seventh inning against the Rangers when Marcus Semien led off with a single.

Texas was last no-hit in 2021, when Joe Musgrove of the San Diego Padres and Corey Kluber, then with the Yankees, both threw no-hitters at Globe Life Field about six weeks apart.

