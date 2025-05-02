Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. put on injured list because of strained right oblique

Nation & World News
New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. strikes out swinging during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

56 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday because of a strained right oblique, three days after getting hurt during a swing in a game at the Baltimore Orioles.

Chisholm grabbed at his side after fouling off a first pitch from Kyle Gibson during the first inning, took a ball and then stepped out of the batter's box to stretch the side, prompting manager Aaron Boone and and athletic trainer to come out and speak with him.

Chisholm remained in the game, doubled into the right-field corner on the next pitch and when the ball was bobbled headed to third and slid in headfirst. He appeared in discomfort and immediately left the game for a pinch runner.

“I’m really not as concerned as everybody else,” he said after the game. “I tore my oblique before. I know it’s not torn or anything.”

Chisholm didn't play Wednesday and was to have tests Thursday after the team returned to New York. The IL roster move was retroactive to Wednesday, and the Yankees recalled infielder Jorbit Vivas from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Acquired from Miami last July 27, Chisholm is hitting .181 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in 30 games. He was sidelined between Aug. 12 and 23 last year because of a sprained left elbow sustained on a headfirst slide.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

