Yankees reliever Trivino warms up in wrong jersey, changes

Oakland Athletics pitcher Cole Irvin, left, interrupts a hug to rub the face of former teammate New York Yankees pitcher Lou Trivino, right, before a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Oakland Athletics pitcher Cole Irvin, left, interrupts a hug to rub the face of former teammate New York Yankees pitcher Lou Trivino, right, before a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

National & World News
By JANIE McCAULEY, Associated Press
7 hours ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yankees reliever Lou Trivino got a tap on his shoulder as he warmed up in the bullpen alerting him he had on the wrong jersey: the No. 50 belonging to Jameson Taillon instead of his own 56.

Trivino had pulled off his sweatshirt to throw his pitches on a cool Friday night at the Coliseum and the problem became clear. He began to warm in case he was needed to replace Wandy Peralta, who surrendered an RBI single to pinch-hitter Dermis García but finished the 2-hour, 50-minute game for his third save as New York beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2.

“I don't know, it happens,” Trivino said. “... I was warming up, I wasn't even paying attention.”

A bat boy scurried out with the right jersey and Trivino made a quick change.

Who told him? “I don’t know, it just happened," said Trivino, traded by the A's to New York at the deadline along with Frankie Montas.

Trivino laughed it all off, saying, “It wasn't the first time, it's probably not the last.”

So he had done it before? “Oh, yeah, who hasn't?” he cracked.

Maybe pull on Aaron Judge's No. 99 next time for a little fun? — “yeah,” the right-hander agreed.

Trivino had joked he wanted some attention since he wasn't playing. He got it all right.

“I didn’t know that,” Judge said, grinning, “I’ll have to get on him.”

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

New York Yankees' Lou Trivino reacts after a groundout by Boston Red Sox's Jaylin Davis that advanced Christian Arroyo to third base during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

New York Yankees' Lou Trivino reacts after a groundout by Boston Red Sox's Jaylin Davis that advanced Christian Arroyo to third base during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

New York Yankees' Lou Trivino reacts after a groundout by Boston Red Sox's Jaylin Davis that advanced Christian Arroyo to third base during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

New York Yankees pitcher Lou Trivino walks off the field during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in New York. The Rays won 4-0. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

New York Yankees pitcher Lou Trivino walks off the field during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in New York. The Rays won 4-0. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

New York Yankees pitcher Lou Trivino walks off the field during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in New York. The Rays won 4-0. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

