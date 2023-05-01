X

Yankees put Aaron Judge on injured list with hurt hip

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
22 minutes ago
Yankees captain Aaron Judge is going on the injured list because of a strained right hip, joining Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the sidelines

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge is going on the injured list because of a strained right hip, joining Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the sidelines.

New York announced the move before Monday night's series opener against Cleveland. The move is move retroactive to Friday.

Judge was hurt last Wednesday when he landed hard while making an awkward headfirst slide at Minnesota on his 31st birthday. He remained in the game and started Thursday at Texas, then left in the fourth inning after striking out twice.

A four-time All-Star and the reigning AL MVP, Judge is batting .261 with six homers and 14 RBIs in his first season after signing a $360 million, nine-year contract. He hit an American League-record 62 home runs last year, batting .311 with 131 RBIs, tying the Mets' Pete Alonso for the major league lead.

New York lost six of eight heading into the homestand, its record down to 15-14. The Yankees totaled eight runs during the six losses.

Outfielder/infielder Franchy Cordero was recalled Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

___

AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

No, a bionic bordello isn’t coming to rural Georgia7h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Mistrial over murder charge for defendant accused in Gwinnett teen’s death
1h ago

Credit: AP

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. exits game with left shoulder contusion
59m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Workers at Atlanta airport, Starbucks push for higher pay
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Workers at Atlanta airport, Starbucks push for higher pay
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

New homes loom larger in Atlanta market. But it’s not a building boom
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Lawmakers call on SEC to asses Shein supply chain before IPO
6m ago
Montana transgender lawmaker silenced: What to know
8m ago
Search for top Southern Baptist leader fails amid dispute
8m ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
9h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
7h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top