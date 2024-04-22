Nation & World News

Yankees manager Aaron Boone is ejected 5 pitches into game vs. Athletics

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected by Hunter Wendelstedt five pitches into a game against the Oakland Athletics over a remark from a fan behind the dugout aimed at the plate umpire
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, right, argues with umpire Hunter Wendelstedt during the first inning of the baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium Monday, April 22, 2024, in New York. Boone was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, right, argues with umpire Hunter Wendelstedt during the first inning of the baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium Monday, April 22, 2024, in New York. Boone was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By RONALD BLUM – Associated Press
2 hours ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected by Hunter Wendelstedt five pitches into Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics over a remark from a fan behind the dugout aimed at the plate umpire.

Esteury Ruiz was hit on the back foot by a Carlos Rodón slider leading off the game.

Standing on the dugout steps, Boone raised his hands, questioning whether Ruiz swung at the pitch. First base umpire John Tumpane determined Ruiz did not swing and should go to first base.

After the first pitch to Tyler Nevin, Wendelstedt could be heard by a YES Network microphone yelling at Boone: “Guess what. You're not yelling at me, I did what I'm supposed to do and checked! I'm looking for him to get hit by the pitch! You got anything else to say, you're gone! OK?”

A fan behind the dugout appeared to yell at Wendelstedt and the umpire ejected Boone, screaming: “Aaron, you're done!”

Boone and other Yankees pointed to the fan behind the dugout, and Boone ran onto the field to make his point:

“I didn't say anything!” Boone said.

Wendelstedt responded: “I don’t care who said it, you’re gone!”

Boone went on to say several times, "I did not say a word,” along with several profanities.

Boone was ejected for the second time this season and for the 35th time in seven seasons as Yankees manager.

Bench coach Brad Ausmus took over as acting manager.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Umpire Hunter Wendelstedt yells at New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone during the first inning of the baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium Monday, April 22, 2024, in New York. Boone was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts after arguing with umpire Hunter Wendelstedt during the first inning of the baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium Monday, April 22, 2024, in New York. Boone was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Race-based test kept Black people from getting a kidney, lawsuit says

BREAKING
Falcons great Matt Ryan officially retires from NFL
0m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

You could be questioned the next time you go to ATL airport. Here’s why

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton election interference case against Georgia senator resumes

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton election interference case against Georgia senator resumes

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Lawsuit challenging Mableton’s creation dismissed
The Latest

Credit: AP

Review of UN agency helping Palestinian refugees found Israel did not express concern...
5m ago
Man who attacked police after storming US Capitol with Confederate flag gets over 2 years...
6m ago
With homelessness on the rise, the Supreme Court weighs bans on sleeping outdoors
9m ago
Featured

Donald Trump charges: Quick facts on the ex-president’s legal cases
Rico Wade, Atlanta hip-hop original: an appreciation by journalist Sonia Murray
Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead part of Braves series with Marlins