Yankees LF Hicks hurts knee in collision, exits ALDS finale

Updated 1 hour ago
New York Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks exited Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians after injuring his left knee in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks exited Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians after injuring his left knee Tuesday in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera.

Hicks was headed to the hospital for an MRI, the Yankees said.

Both players were chasing Steven Kwan's shallow pop fly near the left-field line when they banged into each other. The ball appeared to glance off the glove of each fielder before falling for a single that put runners at first and second with one out in the third inning.

Obviously shaken up, Hicks stayed down for a few moments and was checked by an athletic trainer and New York manager Aaron Boone.

Hicks walked around slowly a bit before limping off the field.

“Having a hard time moving around out there,” Boone said in a television interview during the game.

Hicks was replaced in left by Marwin Gonzalez, who assumed Hicks' No. 9 spot in the batting order.

Cabrera appeared to be fine and remained in the game.

Kwan's single led to a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by José Ramírez that shaved New York's lead to 4-1 in the decisive game of the playoff series.

The winner travels to Houston for the best-of-seven AL Championship Series beginning Wednesday night.

___

