Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. suspended 1 game following ejection, violation of social media policy

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball following his ejection during a game at the Tampa Bay Rays and violation of MLB's social media policy
New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr., center, reacts after getting called out on strikes by home plate umpire John Bacon, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr., center, reacts after getting called out on strikes by home plate umpire John Bacon, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Updated 4 minutes ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball on Friday following his ejection during a game at the Tampa Bay Rays and violation of MLB’s social media policy.

MLB senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill announced the decision.

Chisholm appealed, delaying any penalties until after a resolution. He was in the starting lineup for the second game of the four-game series.

Chisholm was ejected in the seventh inning on Thursday night by plate umpire John Bacon when Chisholm argued after a called third strike on a full-count pitch from Mason Montgomery that appeared low. It was his fifth career ejection and first with the Yankees.

Chisholm then posted on his X account, “Not even ... close!!!!!” with a profanity mixed in, then deleted the post.

MLB’s regulations ban the use of electronic devices during games. The social media policy prohibits “displaying or transmitting content that questions the impartiality of or otherwise denigrates a major league umpire.”

“I didn’t think before I had anything that I said was ejectable but after probably,” Chisholm said after the game. “I’m a competitor, so when I go out there and I feel like I’m right and you’re saying something to me that I think doesn’t make sense, I’m going to get fired up and be upset.

“I lost my emotions. I lost my cool,” he added. “I got to be better than that. ... I’m definitely mad at myself for losing my cool.”

