Yankees' Gerrit Cole and Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen to start MLB All-Star Game

By RONALD BLUM – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
The New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole will start Tuesday night’s All-Star Game for the American League and Arizona’s Zac Gallen will open on the mound for the NL

SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole will start Tuesday night's All-Star Game for the American League and Arizona's Zac Gallen will open on the mound for the NL.

AL manager Dusty Baker of Houston and NL manager Rob Thomson of Philadelphia announced their starting lineups on Monday before the annual Home Run Derby.

Cole will start for the first time in his sixth All-Star nod. He is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 innings. The 32-year-old right-hander joins Lefty Gomez (five times), Red Ruffing (twice), Hank Borowy, Spud Chandler, Roger Clemens, Whitey Ford, Jimmy Key, Vic Raschi, Met Stottlemyre, Bob Turley and David Wells as Yankees All-Star starters.

Gallen, a 27-year-old right-hander, is 11-3 with a 3.04 ERA, tied for the major league lead in wins. The first-time All-Star has 125 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings and becomes the third Diamondbacks pitcher to start an All-Star Game after Randy Johnson in 2000 and '01 and Curt Schilling in 2002.

Yankees and Diamondbacks are All-Star starting pitchers for the time since Clemens and Johnson in the 2001 game at Seattle.

Baker said Sunday that Cole wouldn't pitch in the All-Star Game because he would be going on two days' rest after throwing 103 pitches in a 9-2 win over the Chicago Cubs in New York on Saturday.

“Hey, if a man like Gerrit Cole wants to pitch, I’ll let him pitch,” Baker said Monday.

“It’s always something I wanted to do and I feel like I’m physically able to do it,” Cole added.

Gallen last pitched Friday, throwing 96 pitches in a 7-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Baker's AL batting order has Texas second baseman Marcus Semien leading off, followed by Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Tampa Bay left fielder Randy Arozarena, Texas shortstop Corey Seager, Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz, Rangers right fielder Adolis García, Baltimore center fielder Austin Hayes, Texas third baseman Josh Jung and Rangers catcher Jonah Heim.

Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. leads off for the NL, followed by Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Dodgers center fielder Mookie Betts, Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez, St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, Miami second baseman Luis Arraez, Braves catcher Sean Murphy, Arizona rookie left fielder Corbin Carroll and Atlanta shortstop Orlando Arcia.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

