Yankees Germán has no-hitter through 6 vs Red Sox at Fenway

Mixing his well-spotted fastball in the mid-90 mph range with a changeup and curveball, the 28-year-old Germán has struck out six and allowed just one walk. He's thrown 72 pitches Sunday afternoon.

Germán has been helped by two excellent defensive plays. Shortstop Gleyber Torres went into the deep hole to throw out J.D. Martinez on a grounder in the fifth and first baseman DJ LeMahieu made a nice stab on Christian Vázquez’s grounder leading off the sixth.