Yankees fans who interfered with Dodgers' Betts are banned from Game 5 of the World Series

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York Yankees fans who were ejected from Game 4 of the World Series for interfering with Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts have been banned from Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Betts leaped at the wall in foul territory and initially caught Gleyber Torres' pop up in the first inning Tuesday night, but a fan in the first row with a gray Yankees' road jersey grabbed Betts' glove with both hands and pulled the ball out. Another fan grabbed Betts' non-glove hand.

“Yankee Stadium is known for its energy and intensity, however the exuberance of supporting one’s team can never cross the line into intentionally putting players at physical risk," the Yankees said Wednesday in a statement. "The Yankees and Major League Baseball maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward the type of behavior displayed last night. These fans will not be permitted to attend tonight’s game in any capacity.”