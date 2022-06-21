ajc logo
Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

National & World News
Updated 26 minutes ago
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay’s Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field.

Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field.

New York led 2-0.

The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings.

This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless innings. He took a perfect game into the seventh against Detroit on June 3 before Jonathan Schoop's two-out single.

There have been two no-hitters so far this season, with five New York Mets pitches combining against Philadelphia on April 29 and Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels accomplishing the feat against the Rays on May 10.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Steve Nesius

