Yankees CF Hicks to have surgery, out several months

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is also on the IL with a left quadriceps strain, and Boone said he'd rather keep Aaron Judge in right field.

Center fielder Ryan LaMarre was promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Hicks went down, but subsequently hurt his hamstring and landed on the injured list. Touted prospect Estevan Florial, who made his major league debut last year, could be a long-term option in center.

“We’ll just have to figure it out on the fly a little bit," Boone said.

Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier (neck) was feeling better after missing three straight games and told the staff he was good to go. Frazier was scheduled to meet with team physicians before Friday night's game and there was a chance he could play, Boone said.

Pitching coach Matt Blake and first base coach Reggie Willits returned to the team. They had been away after testing positive for COVID-19.

New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks hits an RBI-single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks follows he flight of his run-scoring sacrifice fly off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jeffrey Springs during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Yankees' Aaron Judge scored. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara