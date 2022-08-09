ajc logo
Yankees' Carpenter fractures left foot on foul ball

New York Yankees' Matt Carpenter fouls a ball off his foot against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Seattle. He left the game after his at bat. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

SEATTLE (AP) — New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Carpenter broke his left foot Monday night when he fouled off a pitch against the Seattle Mariners.

Carpenter fouled a slider from starter Logan Gilbert off the foot in the first inning. The left-handed hitter was briefly checked by manager Aaron Boone, but finished the at-bat and struck out swinging.

Tim Locastro replaced Carpenter in the third.

The three-time All-Star was one of the feel-good stories in baseball this year while enjoying a comeback season at age 36. Carpenter was toiling at Triple-A when the Texas Rangers released him in May. He signed with the Yankees and became a big surprise, earning regular playing time in a powerful lineup.

Carpenter began the night hitting .307 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in just 127 at-bats. He batted below .200 in each of the previous two seasons with St. Louis.

It was the latest significant injury for the Yankees, who snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak Monday night with a 9-4 victory. All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton and pitchers Luis Severino, Michael King and Miguel Castro all went down last month and haven't returned yet.

King will miss the rest of the season with a broken right elbow, while Severino (right lat strain) and Castro (right shoulder strain) are also on the 60-day injured list. Stanton is on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 24, with left Achilles tendinitis.

New York has the best record in the American League at 71-39 and leads the AL East by 10 1/2 games.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

