Yankees' Carpenter fractures left foot on foul ball

It was the latest significant injury for the Yankees, who snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak Monday night with a 9-4 victory. All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton and pitchers Luis Severino, Michael King and Miguel Castro all went down last month and haven't returned yet.

King will miss the rest of the season with a broken right elbow, while Severino (right lat strain) and Castro (right shoulder strain) are also on the 60-day injured list. Stanton is on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 24, with left Achilles tendinitis.

New York has the best record in the American League at 71-39 and leads the AL East by 10 1/2 games.

