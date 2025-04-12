Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Yankees' Boone on rainy night vs. Giants: `Probably the worst conditions we’ve ever experienced'

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, after speaking with bench coach Brad Ausmus, didn’t mince words about what they had just seen New York and the San Francisco Giants endure
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone talks to umpire Lance Barksdale during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Friday, April 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone talks to umpire Lance Barksdale during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Friday, April 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone, after speaking with bench coach Brad Ausmus, didn't mince words about what they had just seen New York and the San Francisco Giants endure.

“That’s probably the worst conditions we’ve ever experienced and we’ve been doing this for a long time,” Boone said.

On a cold night when play started after a 26-minute delay, umpires suspended the game with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning, then called it after the minimum 30-minute wait. San Francisco had burst to a 5-0, first-inning lead and went on to a 9-1 victory.

It was 44 degrees at game time and windy, and the rain was steady throughout.

Boone had discussed the conditions with umpire crew chief Lance Barksdale and grew concerned as rookie Yoendrys Gómez had trouble gripping the ball in the sixth, when he walked four batters. Gómez's fastball averaged 90.1 mph, down 3 mph from his season average.

“Lance, obviously, has been around a long time, myself, I was like: It’s pretty rough right here,” Boone said. “My concern was when the velo really dropped off and then it starts turning into a completely different game and that’s what I want to avoid.”

Boone said player safety was on his mind throughout the game. Yankees catcher Austin Wells said pitcher control was impacted by the conditions, causing some up and in pitches.

“That’s not fun. Definitely not something you want to see,” Wells said.

Gómez didn't blame the conditions for his rough inning but admitted he had some difficulty.

“If it’s raining a lot there comes a point where it’s probably not the best to play the game,” he said through a translator.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

The grounds crew covers the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants Friday, April 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

San Francisco Giants' Robbie Ray pitches to New York Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

San Francisco Giants' Heliot Ramos, left, and Willy Adames watch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Friday, April 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Braves' Ozzie Albies celebrates his home run off Rays pitcher Edwin Uceta during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Braves’ offense, quiet for most of these two weeks, disappears again in Tampa

Bullpen, bats bail Sale out in Braves 7-5 win over Phillies

Braves’ Marcell Ozuna ends long night with walk-off home run to defeat Phillies

The Latest

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., speaks during a hearing of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

How a fight over proxy voting for new parents upended the US House

15m ago

Freddie Freeman returns to Dodgers' lineup after missing 9 games with ankle injury from shower slip

27m ago

Landeskog 'excited about what the future looks like' after playing in a game for 1st time in 3 years

30m ago

Featured

The stock market has be volatile after the Trump administration announced its tariff plan. (Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images)

Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.

These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub

According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.

Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say

‘He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,’ mother of 19-year-old victim says