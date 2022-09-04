Yankees' Benintendi has broken wrist bone, status uncertain

“It's all too early to say right now, obviously,” Benintendi said. “We’re still trying to learn some more things. That’s what it is right now. Just take it day by day at this point right now, I guess.”

Manager Aaron Boone revealed the diagnosis of a broken hook hamate bone and the need for surgery after the AL East leaders beat Tampa Bay 2-1 on Sunday. Benintendi will be further examined by doctors Monday back in New York.