Yankees bench SS Kiner-Falefa for Game 4 of ALDS vs. Guards

Cabrera, who was brought up as a middle infielder, let Myles Straw's bloop in the ninth inning hop past him and turn into a double in Game 3 as the Guardians overcame a two-run deficit to win 6-5.

New York lost for the first time in 168 postseason games when leading by multiple runs in the ninth inning.

Hicks has not played in the postseason. He went hitless in his final 14 at-bats of the regular season.

Hicks will bat ninth and he gives Boone some needed experience. He has played in 28 postseason games, batting .223 with two homers and 12 RBIs.

Guardians manager Terry Francona didn't make any changes, using the same lineup in Game 4 as Game 3.

If the Yankees force a Game 5, New York will start Jameson Taillon against Cleveland's Aaron Civale.

