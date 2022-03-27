ajc logo
X

Yankees ace Cole throws plenty of pitches in 1st spring game

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, left, talks with manager Aaron Boone during a spring training baseball workout, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: John Raoux

caption arrowCaption
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, left, talks with manager Aaron Boone during a spring training baseball workout, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: John Raoux

Credit: John Raoux

National & World News
28 minutes ago
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole felt his first spring training start was better than his pitching line

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole felt his first spring training start was better than his pitching line.

Cole allowed four runs and four hits with five strikeouts and a walk over two-plus innings in New York’s 7-4 exhibition win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The right-hander gave up homers to Diego Castillo and Cole Tucker.

“Well, I thought that stuff was pretty good,” Cole said. “When we made good pitches, we got good results. So, I think the amount of first-pitch strikes was too low and there was a handful counts that I fell behind in. I was just wide a few times. So those kind of culminated into being behind a little bit more than I want it to be today.”

Cole, coming off a pair of simulated games, threw 29 of 50 pitches for strikes. The expected opening day starter April 7 against Boston will pitch one more time at spring training.

“I liked what I saw,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I was really pleased with his stuff, the quality of his fastball. Didn't have the strike throwing down exactly or the command dialed-in exactly how he's going to. I thought delivery-wise he was real smooth. Got his work load up but I thought it was a good day of work for him.”

Cole went 16-8 with a 3.23 ERA in 30 starts last season, but was losing pitcher after allowing three runs over two innings in a 6-2 loss to the Red Sox in the AL wild-card game. He was slowed late in the year by a left hamstring injury.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Gunmen kill 2 in central Israel attack, Israeli police say
7m ago
Verstappen vs. Leclerc shaping up as F1 rivalry of 2022
12m ago
Kansas races past Miami in 2nd half, reaches 16th Final Four
13m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top