Yankees' Aaron Judge 2nd fastest to 200 career home runs

Judge has 42 homers this season and is on pace for 67. He is tied with Sammy Sosa and two behind Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire for the most before Aug. 1 in MLB history. Bonds holds the season record with 73 homers in 2001.

A free agent at the end of the season, Judge has nine homers and 21 RBIs with a .447 batting average in 10 games since the All-Star break. After hitting just one homer in his first 13 games, Judge has connected for 36 over his last 79 games and remains on pace to surpass Roger Maris’ club record of 61, set in 1961. He is the 18th Yankee to reach the career milestone.