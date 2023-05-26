Yankees' Aaron Boone suspended 1 game by MLB for conduct toward umpires

BreakingNews
National & World News
By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
54 minutes ago
Yankees manager Aaron Boone was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball “for his recent conduct toward major league umpires.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball on Friday “for his recent conduct toward major league umpires."

MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill made the announcement and said Boone's actions following his ejection from Thursday night's game against Baltimore were among the factors in the discipline.

Boone was ejected for the major league-high fourth time this season, the most among big league managers, when he was angry with the strike zone. He appeared to get spit on an umpire while yelling after he was tossed.

Boone's suspension was announced 1 1/2 hours before the Yankees played their series opener against San Diego.

His 30 ejections are sixth among current managers, even though his 720 games entering Friday were far fewer than those who have more ejections: Bruce Bochy (78 in 4,081 games), Bob Melvin (55 in 2,830), Terry Francona (47 in 3,509), Bud Black (35 in 2,283) and Buck Showalter (34 in 3,282).

Boone is averaging an ejection every 25 games, a far faster pace than Bochy and Melvin (52), Black (65), Francona (75) and Showalter (97).

Cincinnati's David Bell had 23 ejections in 596 games, an average of one per 26 games.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

