Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Yankees 3B Oswaldo Cabrera leaves game vs. Mariners in ambulance following awkward home plate slide

Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was taken off the field in an ambulance after he injured his left ankle in the ninth inning of New York’s 11-5 victory over Seattle
New York Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera is taken from the field by ambulance after injuring his leg while scoring a run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, May 12, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera is taken from the field by ambulance after injuring his leg while scoring a run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, May 12, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
By ANDREW DESTIN – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was taken off the field in an ambulance after he injured his left ankle in the ninth inning of New York's 11-5 victory over Seattle on Monday night.

Cabrera was hurt on an awkward slide when he reached back for the plate and scored the Yankees' final run on Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly.

Manager Aaron Boone said Cabrera had a brace put on his left ankle before entering the ambulance on a stretcher. Cabrera was taked to a hospital with team athletic trainer Tim Lentych.

“I think everyone understands it was a pretty serious situation,” Boone said. “So, just praying for our guy (Cabrera) tonight and hoping for the best. Trust that he’s in good hands as he goes through the night here.”

Cabrera, a 26-year-old native of Venezuela writhed on the ground and stayed down for several minutes while being attended to by various medical personnel.

“Right before he got carted off, he just called me over and said, ‘Hey, did I score?’” Judge said. “So, just kind of shows you what type of guy he is. Something like that happens and the one thing on his mind for all the pain and everything is, ‘Did I score?’”

Cabrera is in his fourth MLB season and has become a regular in the Yankees’ lineup. He is hitting .243 this season with one home run and 12 RBIs.

“He cares for everybody in this room. He loves being a Yankee,” Judge said. “He wears his jersey with pride. This is a tough one, especially a guy that’s grinded his whole life and finally got an opportunity to be our everyday guy and been excelling at it.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

New York Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera reacts after injuring his leg while scoring a run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, May 12, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera injures his leg while scoring a run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, May 12, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

Chinese President Xi Jinping hugs Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after delivering his opening speech for the opening ceremony of the Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the Forum of China and Community of Latin American and Caribbean States at China National Convention Center in Beijing, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

China presents a united front with Latin America, aiming to counter Trump's trade war

18m ago

Conservatives are cautiously hopeful that Pope Leo XIV will restore rigor to the papacy

19m ago

White House correspondents protest lack of wire reporters on Air Force One

30m ago

Featured

A sign announcing a home for sale is posted outside a home Feb. 1, 2024, in Acworth. Metro Atlanta saw a 4% decrease in April home sales compared to April 2024. (Mike Stewart/AP 2024)

Credit: AP

You’re probably seeing more homes for sale in metro Atlanta. Here’s why.

The are a lot more homes for sale in metro Atlanta than this time a year ago. Here's why and what it means for both the buyer and the seller

Atlanta Beltline seeks funding for driverless vehicle pilot program

The Atlanta Beltline plans a $3 million pilot program that will bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail in advance of next year’s FIFA World Cup games.

Insurance chief John King jumps into Georgia’s U.S. Senate race

Republican casts himself as a combat-tested conservative who can win over both Kemp allies and MAGA loyalists.