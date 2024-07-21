Nation & World News

Xander the Great! Schauffele wins the British Open for his 2nd major this year

Xander Schauffele was the player who couldn't win a major at the start of the year
Xander Schauffele of the United States reacts to his putt on the 10th green during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Xander Schauffele of the United States reacts to his putt on the 10th green during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
By DOUG FERGUSON – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele won the British Open on Sunday for his second major of the year, delivering a masterpiece at Royal Troon with a 6-under 65 to overcome a two-shot deficit and give the Americans a sweep of the majors for the first time since 1982.

Schauffele won the PGA Championship at Valhalla two months ago by making a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole. In a final round set up for big drama — nine players separated by three shots at the start — Schauffele made it look like a nice walk along the Irish Sea.

He played bogey-free in a strong, chilly wind and pulled away with three birdies in a four-hole stretch early on the back nine to go from two shots behind to leading by as many as three.

The 30-year-old from San Diego became the first player since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win his first two majors in the same season. And he extended American dominance on this Scottish links as the seventh Open champion in the last eight visits to Royal Troon.

Xander Schauffele of the United States hits off the ninth tee during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Justin Rose of England throws his putter in the air after missing a putt on the 12th green during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Justin Rose of England eats a snack as he walks the 12th fairway during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Thriston Lawrence of South Africa watches his shot on the 12th hole during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Billy Horschel of the United States plays from a bunker on the fifth hole during his final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

