Xander Schauffele withdraws from Kapalua with back injury

He won the Tournament of Champions in 2019 and lost in a playoff the following year. More frustrating to Schauffele was not being able to pinpoint what's going on.

A San Diego native, he has four more tournaments on his West Coast schedule, starting with The American Express in La Quinta, California, in two weeks.

He said his caddie told him, “We have a lot of tournaments coming up. Are you going to look back and be proud of yourself for gutting it out and hurting yourself more? Or should we be smart here and pull out?”

Schauffele said his regret was not having an MRI when he returned home to Las Vegas after the Hero World Challenge. But then, he felt better and stronger by the time he left and didn't feel a need.

“I was back to full everything with my routine,” he said. “That was immature on my part. I'm 29. I need to preserve my health.”

Schauffele won't go home entirely empty-handed. He will get unofficial money for last place at $200,000 from the $15 million purse. He also gets $1.25 million, which is 25% of the $5 million bonus for finishing at No. 7 in the Player Impact Program.

Players get 25% of the bonus money this week, and the rest when they meet their other obligations tied to the PIP program.

