ajc logo
X

Xander Schauffele with 2 clutch putts gives US gold in golf

Xander Shauffele of United States watches his shot from the the 17th hole during the final round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Caption
Xander Shauffele of United States watches his shot from the the 17th hole during the final round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong

National & World News
By DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press
33 minutes ago
Xander Schauffele has won the Olympic gold medal in golf in a tense finish

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Right when it looked as though Xander Schauffele had lost his grip on an Olympic gold medal, he delivered two clutch putts Sunday for a one-shot victory in the men's golf competition.

Schauffele made a 6-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to take the lead, and then made a 4-foot par putt on the final hole for a 4-under 67.

Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia set the men's Olympic record with a 61 and won the silver.

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, hoping to add a gold medal to go with his Masters green jacket, missed too many putts down the stretch and finished two shots behind. He was still in the running for a bronze medal.

The competition at Kasumigaseki Country Club was so tense that on the final hole, nine players were still in the running for all three medals. Matsuyama was part of a seven-man playoff for the bronze, a group that included Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Xander Shauffele of United States hits a shot out of the rough on the 14th hole during the final round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Caption
Xander Shauffele of United States hits a shot out of the rough on the 14th hole during the final round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan reacts after missing a putt on the 16th hole during the final round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Caption
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan reacts after missing a putt on the 16th hole during the final round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong

Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Caption
Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

Credit: Matt York

In Other News
1
Epic swims: Dressel, McKeon take place among Olympic greats
2
7th heaven: Aussie McKeon leaves Tokyo with 7 swim medals
3
Olympic surprise: American Finke leaves Tokyo with two golds
4
Burkina Faso sees more child soldiers as jihadi attacks rise
5
Ban on 'Soul Cap' spotlights lack of diversity in swimming
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top