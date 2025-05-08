X restricts access to jailed Istanbul mayor's account after Turkey's request, group says

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Access to jailed Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu 's social media account on X has been blocked in Turkey, a monitoring platform said Thursday, the latest move against a key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Engelli Web, a website that that tracks and reports internet censorship in Turkey, X restricted Imamoglu’s account in Turkey complying with a legal request by Turkish authorities who cited national security and public order concerns.

There was no immediate comment from X but a notice on the platform says the account — which has 9.7 million followers — has been "withheld in TR in response to a legal demand.” The account remains accessible outside of Turkey.