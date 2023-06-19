X

Wyndham Clark plays big and becomes a major champion at the US Open

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Wyndham Clark is the U.S. Open champion and certainly played the part

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wyndham Clark always carried the message from his late mother to “play big." Nothing was bigger than Sunday when he held off Rory McIlroy with one clutch shot after another to become a U.S. Open champion.

The final act was two putts from 60 feet away on the 18th hole at Los Angeles Country Club, and the 29-year-old Clark pumped his fist when it settled a foot away. He tapped that in for an even-par 70 and a one-shot victory over McIlroy and so many other stars.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, couldn't catch him. Neither could British Open champion Cameron Smith or Rickie Fowler, who played in the final group for the third time in a major and watched an exquisite performance by Clark, playing for the third time on the weekend in a major.

Clark let loose his emotions at the end, looking to the blue sky in tears and covering his face with his cap as he sobbed on the green.

He thought about quitting golf when he struggled 10 years ago with his mother, Lise, dying of breast cancer. He didn't qualify for the the majors until two years ago. And now he has two victories in six weeks, with more big moments to come.

For McIlroy, it was more major disappointment. He opened with a birdie and didn't make another one the rest of the day. He hung around when Clark began to falter, though McIlroy missed fairways and couldn't buy a putt, similar to the British Open last summer at St. Andrews. He closed with a 70.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

As businesses mark Juneteenth, how might the celebrations evolve?8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves pummel Rockies, complete four-game sweep
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Atlanta McDonald’s employee shot by customer after fight, police say
7h ago

Sandy Springs area residents urged to boil their water
6h ago

Sandy Springs area residents urged to boil their water
6h ago

Credit: Handout

My dad’s toast: A daughter cherishes the memories of being raised by a single father
The Latest

Credit: AP

McIlroy gets big break at US Open but ice-cold putter costs him the title
5m ago
Blinken opens second day of talks in Beijing on mission to ease soaring US-China tensions
17m ago
Live updates | Wyndham Clark wins US Open by 1 shot over Rory McIlroy for 1st major title
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps
Jingle Davis chronicled Georgia coastal life in reporting and books
Juneteenth holiday: What’s closed in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top