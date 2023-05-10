WWI soldier finally finds resting place in Flanders Fields

She said that such a burial was much more than about just herself.

“We do feel it’s for everybody who has lost somebody and hasn’t got a final resting place for them," Foster said.

Malcolm’s remains were uncovered in 2019 by Belgian authorities, and his boots were stamped with 1917.

His case was solved by the U.K. defense ministry's Defense War Detectives, which seeks to identify remains when they are found and name fallen soldiers from so-called unknown graves when decisive evidence emerges about their identity.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the DNA investigation and contributed to the long wait between the discovery and Wednesday's funeral.

Since Malcolm is no longer missing, his name will also be removed from the city's Menin Gate, the memorial in Ypres with the names of more than 54,000 soldiers, whose remains haven't been found, etched into it.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

