WWE's 'Monday Night Raw' on Netflix will debut on Jan. 6 in Los Angeles

Scott's new music will also serve as the theme song for “Monday Night Raw.”

The announcement of WWE's debut of Netflix comes after what has been a stressful weekend for the streaming company. Many viewers took to Twitter/X and Bluesky to express their frustrations with streaming and buffering problems before and during the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

According to the website Down Detector, nearly 85,000 viewers logged problems with outages or streaming leading up to the fight.

Netflix said Saturday that the bout was watched by a worldwide audience of 60 million and peaked at 65 million concurrent streams. It said nearly 50 million households were tuned in for the co-main event between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in which Taylor kept her undisputed super lightweight championship with another disputed decision. Netflix said it would provide additional viewership information, including total viewers, this week.

Netflix will also broadcast two NFL games on Christmas Day.

