WTO ministers reach deals on fisheries, food, COVID vaccines

More controversial was agreement on a watered-down plan to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines, which ran afoul of advocacy groups that say it did not go far enough – and could even do more harm than good.

“The TRIPS waiver compromise will contribute to ongoing efforts to concentrate and diversify vaccine manufacturing capacity so that a crisis in one region does not leave others cut off,” said Okonjo-Iweala of the waiver of intellectual property protections.

Aid group Doctors Without Borders called it a “ devastating global failure for people’s health worldwide” that the agreement stopped short of early calls to include other tools to fight the coronavirus including treatments and tests.

The meeting also agreed to lift export restrictions that have weighed on the U.N.'s World Food Program, which is trying to offset the impact of rising food prices and fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine on shipments of wheat, barely and other foodstuffs from a key producer of them.

