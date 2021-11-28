WTA remains "concerned' about Peng's ability to speak freely

The IOC did release a photo of Bach talking with Peng through a video screen shot.

The IOC said in a statement that Peng appeared to be “doing fine” and said she had requested privacy. The IOC did not explain how the call was arranged, although it has worked closely with the Chinese Olympic Committee and government officials to organize the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics which open Feb. 4.

Critics have suggested that Peng would not have called the IOC if she was truly free to speak.

Human Rights Watch has criticized the IOC for working with China's propaganda department in arranging the talk with Peng. The IOC has previously failed to intervene in other human rights issues clouding the Beijing Winter Olympics, claiming it must be neutral.

"The IOC has vaulted itself from silence about Beijing's abysmal human rights record to active collaboration with Chinese authorities in undermining freedom of speech and disregarding alleged sexual assault," Yaqui Wang, a researcher for Human Rights Watch, said.

Simon has threatened to pull WTA events out of China unless he gets clear answers and assurances that Peng is speaking freely. It is the first sports body to publicly push back against China, which supplies critical income to other sports bodies like the IOC and the NBA.

The whereabouts of 75-year-old Zhang, the man accused by Peng, has not been reported. He has not spoken publicly about the incident. He stepped down from the powerful seven-member Politburo Standing Committee about three years ago.

