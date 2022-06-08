Wrong-sized ballots delay results in Montana US House race

Zinke led Olszewski by 1,064 votes, or 1.3 percentage points, out of 79,198 votes counted, as of 11 a.m. local time Wednesday. Missoula County has 2,500 outstanding ballots that aren’t expected to be counted until Monday, while Lincoln County has an estimated 6,000 ballots to hand count.

A vendor printed the Lincoln County ballots on the wrong-sized paper, and they could not be run through a machine tabulator, the secretary of state’s office said Wednesday. By law, ballots have to either all be counted by machine or all counted by hand, spokesperson Richie Melby said.