Writer Michael Lewis' 19-year-old daughter dies in crash

Why the car veered across a double-yellow line was unclear and witnesses to the crash were being sought, Williams said. The truck driver suffered minor injuries, according to the website that identified him as a 45-year-old Nevada man.

Calls to the CHP seeking further information on the accident were not immediately returned Saturday.

Dixie Lewis graduated from high school last year and had completed her first year at Pomona College, where she played on the softball team, according to Berkeleyside. Schultz, part of the high school's championship soccer team, had finished his second year at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

Several of Michael Lewis' nonfiction books have been adapted for movies, including “Moneyball” starring Brad Pitt and "The Blind Side" with Sandra Bullock. His newly published book is "The Premonition: A Pandemic Story."

Lewis and Soren, who was a political reporter for MTV and is a photographer, married in 1997.