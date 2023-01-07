ajc logo
Wrexham thrills Hollywood owners with upset win in FA Cup

National & World News
1 hour ago
Welsh soccer club Wrexham thrilled its Hollywood owners by causing a big shock in the FA Cup on Saturday

COVENTRY, England (AP) — Welsh soccer club Wrexham thrilled its Hollywood owners by causing a big shock in the FA Cup on Saturday.

A 4-3 win over Coventry in the third round of the famous old competition was Wrexham's best result since the team, which plays in English soccer's fifth tier, was taken over by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in November 2020.

“I’m completely and totally speechless,” Reynolds, best known for starring in the “Deadpool” movies, tweeted to his 21 million followers. “What a club. What a town. What a win.”

McElhenney, an American actor and director who was the creator of TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia," was just as stunned.

“Wow. Just… wow,” he tweeted.

McElhenney followed that up by posting: “We’re just getting started.”

With its exciting win over Coventry, a team from the second-tier Championship, Wrexham ensured there will be non-league representation in the fourth round — or the last 32.

Wrexham, the world’s third oldest professional club, was the architect of one of the FA Cup’s greatest upsets, beating then-English champion Arsenal in the third round in 1992.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

